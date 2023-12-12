Examining the Volatility of Alset Inc’s (AEI) Stock

In the past week, AEI stock has gone down by -30.68%, with a monthly decline of -35.08% and a quarterly plunge of -38.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.07% for Alset Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -31.38% for AEI’s stock, with a -44.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alset Inc (NASDAQ: AEI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.87.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for AEI is 4.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AEI on December 12, 2023 was 17.76K shares.

AEI) stock’s latest price update

Alset Inc (NASDAQ: AEI)’s stock price has gone decline by -14.80 in comparison to its previous close of 0.96, however, the company has experienced a -30.68% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-02-06 that Alset (NASDAQ: AEI ) stock is taking a beating on Monday after the company announced a proposed public stock offering. The public offering was initially announced on Friday and has since been priced.

AEI Trading at -34.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.95%, as shares sank -31.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEI fell by -30.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1732. In addition, Alset Inc saw -64.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEI starting from Chan Heng Fai Ambrose, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.72 back on Jun 29. After this action, Chan Heng Fai Ambrose now owns 4,623,818 shares of Alset Inc, valued at $17,200 using the latest closing price.

Chan Heng Fai Ambrose, the Chief Executive Officer of Alset Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $1.65 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that Chan Heng Fai Ambrose is holding 4,613,818 shares at $16,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-75.73 for the present operating margin

+42.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alset Inc stands at -521.87. The total capital return value is set at -11.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -99.98.

Based on Alset Inc (AEI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.21. Total debt to assets is 0.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -11.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Alset Inc (AEI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.