Evelo Biosciences Inc (EVLO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.06. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Evelo Biosciences Inc (EVLO) by analysts is $10.00, which is $9.68 above the current market price. The public float for EVLO is 9.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.60% of that float. On December 12, 2023, the average trading volume of EVLO was 726.05K shares.

EVLO) stock’s latest price update

Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: EVLO)’s stock price has gone decline by -14.46 in comparison to its previous close of 0.37, however, the company has experienced a -20.88% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-10-20 that The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

EVLO’s Market Performance

Evelo Biosciences Inc (EVLO) has seen a -20.88% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.42% decline in the past month and a -95.28% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.57% for EVLO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.04% for EVLO’s stock, with a -92.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVLO stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for EVLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVLO in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $12 based on the research report published on November 01, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

EVLO Trading at -73.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.42%, as shares surge +3.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -91.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVLO fell by -20.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4404. In addition, Evelo Biosciences Inc saw -99.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVLO starting from Bodmer Mark, who sale 3,163 shares at the price of $0.33 back on Nov 08. After this action, Bodmer Mark now owns 25,732 shares of Evelo Biosciences Inc, valued at $1,044 using the latest closing price.

McHale Duncan, the Chief Medical Officer of Evelo Biosciences Inc, sale 3,103 shares at $0.33 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that McHale Duncan is holding 16,984 shares at $1,024 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVLO

The total capital return value is set at -195.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -214.28. Equity return is now at value -6232.76, with -153.98 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, Evelo Biosciences Inc (EVLO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.