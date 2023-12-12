Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc’s (PK) Stock

The stock of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) has gone up by 1.06% for the week, with a 17.51% rise in the past month and a 15.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.36% for PK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.85% for PK’s stock, with a 18.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: PK) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.03.

The public float for PK is 204.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PK on December 12, 2023 was 2.93M shares.

PK) stock’s latest price update

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: PK)’s stock price has increased by 0.79 compared to its previous closing price of 15.18. However, the company has seen a 1.06% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that The P/B ratio helps to identify low-priced stocks that have high growth prospects. Solo Brands (DTC), Park Hotels & Resorts (PK), Flex (FLEX), Centene (CNC) and Deluxe Corp (DLX) are some such stocks.

Analysts’ Opinion of PK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PK stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for PK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PK in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $19 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PK Trading at 17.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +16.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PK rose by +1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.56. In addition, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc saw 29.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PK starting from Garrett Geoffrey, who sale 14,000 shares at the price of $12.83 back on Sep 14. After this action, Garrett Geoffrey now owns 31,777 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, valued at $179,656 using the latest closing price.

Garrett Geoffrey, the Director of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, sale 3,000 shares at $11.86 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Garrett Geoffrey is holding 33,604 shares at $35,565 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PK

Equity return is now at value -1.34, with -0.59 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.