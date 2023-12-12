Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Liberty Media Corp.’s (LSXMA) Stock

The stock of Liberty Media Corp. (LSXMA) has seen a 3.73% increase in the past week, with a 6.66% gain in the past month, and a 20.91% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for LSXMA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.64% for LSXMA stock, with a simple moving average of 17.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ: LSXMA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ: LSXMA) is above average at 14.30x. The 36-month beta value for LSXMA is also noteworthy at 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LSXMA is $35.07, which is $7.92 above than the current price. The public float for LSXMA is 94.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.03% of that float. The average trading volume of LSXMA on December 12, 2023 was 919.33K shares.

LSXMA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ: LSXMA) has surged by 1.90 when compared to previous closing price of 26.64, but the company has seen a 3.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-11-09 that Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei joins ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss the company’s investor day, the company’s ownership stake in Formula 1, Atlanta Braves, media acquisitions, TV rights, and more.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSXMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSXMA stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for LSXMA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LSXMA in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $32 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LSXMA Trading at 5.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSXMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +6.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSXMA rose by +3.40%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.53. In addition, Liberty Media Corp. saw -6.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSXMA starting from Gilchrist Malcolm Ian Grant, who sale 3,258 shares at the price of $65.07 back on Nov 28. After this action, Gilchrist Malcolm Ian Grant now owns 0 shares of Liberty Media Corp., valued at $212,011 using the latest closing price.

MALONE JOHN C, the Chairman of the Board of Liberty Media Corp., sale 99,454 shares at $69.32 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that MALONE JOHN C is holding 2,630,381 shares at $6,894,130 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSXMA

Equity return is now at value 10.32, with 2.95 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Liberty Media Corp. (LSXMA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.