Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s (AMD) Stock

The stock of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has seen a 13.36% increase in the past week, with a 18.43% gain in the past month, and a 27.63% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.12% for AMD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.02% for AMD stock, with a simple moving average of 27.64% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is above average at 1060.02x. The 36-month beta value for AMD is also noteworthy at 1.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 27 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for AMD is $133.28, which is -$1.13 below than the current price. The public float for AMD is 1.60B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.56% of that float. The average trading volume of AMD on December 12, 2023 was 53.79M shares.

AMD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) has surged by 4.26 when compared to previous closing price of 128.92, but the company has seen a 13.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-11 that As the year draws its curtains, the financial landscape braces itself for a familiar seasonal phenomenon: the Santa Claus Rally. However, this year’s festive market surge unveils more than just seasonal cheer; it spotlights three formidable contenders poised to captivate investors’ attention and potentially outshine amid the market jubilation.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMD stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for AMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMD in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $125 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMD Trading at 20.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.19% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.69%, as shares surge +13.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMD rose by +13.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.86. In addition, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. saw 107.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMD starting from SMITH DARLA M, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $125.69 back on Dec 07. After this action, SMITH DARLA M now owns 5,604 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., valued at $502,760 using the latest closing price.

Su Lisa T, the Chair, President & CEO of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., sale 75,000 shares at $117.73 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Su Lisa T is holding 3,347,640 shares at $8,829,451 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.84 for the present operating margin

+36.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stands at +5.59. The total capital return value is set at 4.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.03. Equity return is now at value 0.38, with 0.31 for asset returns.

Based on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), the company’s capital structure generated 5.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.12. Total debt to assets is 4.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

In summary, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.