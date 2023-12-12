Evaluating the Impact of 12.38 Increase on Tempest Therapeutics Inc’s (TPST) Stock

The stock of Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST) has seen a 8.91% increase in the past week, with a 9.59% gain in the past month, and a 605.74% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.41% for TPST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.48% for TPST’s stock, with a 84.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPST) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -1.61. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted for Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST) by analysts is $21.67, which is $18.14 above the current market price. The public float for TPST is 11.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.76% of that float. On December 12, 2023, the average trading volume of TPST was 10.72M shares.

TPST) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPST) has increased by 12.38 when compared to last closing price of 3.14.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-10-17 that Remarkably, the stock did not have fundamentally changing news. It did not rocket higher on breaking news that would typically be associated with the whopping gains it experienced.

TPST Trading at 0.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.43%, as shares surge +0.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1,023.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPST rose by +6.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +107.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.48. In addition, Tempest Therapeutics Inc saw 206.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TPST

The total capital return value is set at -73.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -77.61. Equity return is now at value -243.18, with -71.38 for asset returns.

Based on Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST), the company’s capital structure generated 122.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.98. Total debt to assets is 47.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.46.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.53.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.