Evaluating the Impact of 1.14 Increase on Kroger Co.’s (KR) Stock

The stock of Kroger Co. (KR) has seen a 0.94% increase in the past week, with a 2.73% gain in the past month, and a -1.29% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for KR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.54% for KR’s stock, with a -3.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Right Now?

Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.54x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.45. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Kroger Co. (KR) by analysts is $50.38, which is $5.29 above the current market price. The public float for KR is 713.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.28% of that float. On December 12, 2023, the average trading volume of KR was 4.72M shares.

KR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) has increased by 1.14 when compared to last closing price of 44.58.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PYMNTS reported 2023-12-07 that Kroger has teamed with Soda Health to give consumers greater access to pharmacy and nutrition services. The companies’ “Smart Benefits” partnership combines Kroger Health’s services with Soda Health’s “&more” platform and is open to participating Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and employer benefits program recipients, per a Thursday (Dec. 7) press release.

Analysts’ Opinion of KR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KR stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for KR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KR in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $52 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KR Trading at 1.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares surge +2.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KR rose by +0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.03. In addition, Kroger Co. saw 1.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KR starting from FIKE CARIN L, who sale 4,798 shares at the price of $45.52 back on Sep 22. After this action, FIKE CARIN L now owns 4,156 shares of Kroger Co., valued at $218,417 using the latest closing price.

FIKE CARIN L, the Vice President and Treasurer of Kroger Co., sale 6,000 shares at $46.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that FIKE CARIN L is holding 44,090 shares at $279,004 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.06 for the present operating margin

+19.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kroger Co. stands at +1.50. The total capital return value is set at 15.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.78. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 3.69 for asset returns.

Based on Kroger Co. (KR), the company’s capital structure generated 203.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.03. Total debt to assets is 39.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 183.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 73.00 and the total asset turnover is 2.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kroger Co. (KR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.