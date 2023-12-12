Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) is above average at 13.45x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.93.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) is $11.41, which is $1.59 above the current market price. The public float for ETRN is 430.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ETRN on December 12, 2023 was 4.44M shares.

ETRN) stock’s latest price update

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.70 in relation to its previous close of 9.99. However, the company has experienced a -2.39% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2023 10:30 AM ET Company Participants Nate Tetlow – Vice President, Corporate Development and IR Tom Karam – Chairman and CEO Diana Charletta – President and COO Kirk Oliver – Senior Vice President and CFO Justin Macken – Senior Vice President, Gas Systems Planning and Engineering Janice Brenner – Vice President and Treasurer Brian Pietrandrea – Chief Accounting Officer Conference Call Participants Burke Sansiviero – Wolfe Research John Mackay – Goldman Sachs Brian Reynolds – UBS Operator Hello and thank you for standing by. My name is Regina, and I will be your conference operator today.

ETRN’s Market Performance

ETRN’s stock has fallen by -2.39% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.53% and a quarterly rise of 2.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.70% for Equitrans Midstream Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.16% for ETRN stock, with a simple moving average of 21.49% for the last 200 days.

ETRN Trading at 6.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares surge +13.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETRN fell by -2.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.40. In addition, Equitrans Midstream Corporation saw 46.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETRN starting from BAILEY VICKY A, who sale 2,440 shares at the price of $5.09 back on Mar 24. After this action, BAILEY VICKY A now owns 0 shares of Equitrans Midstream Corporation, valued at $12,420 using the latest closing price.

Oliver Kirk R, the Sr VP & CFO of Equitrans Midstream Corporation, purchase 9,000 shares at $5.46 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Oliver Kirk R is holding 39,118 shares at $49,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.32 for the present operating margin

+63.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equitrans Midstream Corporation stands at -19.84. The total capital return value is set at 7.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.05. Equity return is now at value 22.61, with 3.52 for asset returns.

Based on Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN), the company’s capital structure generated 438.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.43. Total debt to assets is 67.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 752.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.