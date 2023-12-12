Equinox Gold Corp (EQX): A Technical Analysis

Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX: EQX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.19.

The public float for EQX is 285.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EQX on December 12, 2023 was 2.39M shares.

The stock of Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX: EQX) has decreased by -4.44 when compared to last closing price of 4.95.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-05 that Equinox Gold reported record gold sales and revenue in Q3 2023, with 148,231 ounces of gold sold at a realized price of $1,917 per ounce. The completion of the Greenstone Project, scheduled for H1 2024, is expected to contribute to an annual production of 400,000 ounces of gold. Equinox Gold’s stock has outperformed the VanEck Gold Miners ETF, with a 65.5% increase over the past year.

EQX’s Market Performance

Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) has seen a -10.59% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.73% gain in the past month and a -2.27% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.56% for EQX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.33% for EQX’s stock, with a -1.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EQX Trading at 0.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares surge +6.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQX fell by -9.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.06. In addition, Equinox Gold Corp saw 44.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EQX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.09 for the present operating margin

+6.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equinox Gold Corp stands at -11.13. The total capital return value is set at 0.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.33. Equity return is now at value 2.03, with 1.19 for asset returns.

Based on Equinox Gold Corp (EQX), the company’s capital structure generated 36.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.85. Total debt to assets is 22.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.41.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.