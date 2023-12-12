Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV) Stock Faces 7.39% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV) has gone down by -23.33% for the week, with a -20.34% drop in the past month and a -37.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.51% for NRGV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.29% for NRGV’s stock, with a -26.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE: NRGV) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.53.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV) is $6.75, which is $4.91 above the current market price. The public float for NRGV is 75.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NRGV on December 12, 2023 was 825.92K shares.

NRGV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE: NRGV) has plunged by -14.41 when compared to previous closing price of 2.15, but the company has seen a -23.33% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Laurence Alexander – Chief Marketing Officer Robert Piconi – Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Jan Kees van Gaalen – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Stephen Gengaro – Stifel Christopher Ellinghaus – Siebert Williams and Shank Thomas Boyes – TD Cowen Noel Parks – Tuohy Brothers Operator Good day, and welcome to the Energy Vault Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

NRGV Trading at -20.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRGV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.39%, as shares sank -21.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRGV fell by -20.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.34. In addition, Energy Vault Holdings Inc saw -41.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRGV starting from Icoren Goncagul, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $2.28 back on Nov 24. After this action, Icoren Goncagul now owns 605,032 shares of Energy Vault Holdings Inc, valued at $17,100 using the latest closing price.

Terruzzin Marco, the Chief Product Officer of Energy Vault Holdings Inc, sale 26,604 shares at $2.49 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Terruzzin Marco is holding 1,463,793 shares at $66,164 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRGV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.31 for the present operating margin

+34.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Vault Holdings Inc stands at -53.67. The total capital return value is set at -21.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.07. Equity return is now at value -36.97, with -31.15 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.54. Total debt to assets is 0.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.11.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.