Enbridge Inc (ENB) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, ENB stock has gone down by -0.46%, with a monthly gain of 4.85% and a quarterly surge of 2.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.23% for Enbridge Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.36% for ENB’s stock, with a -2.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB) Right Now?

Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ENB is at 0.90.

The public float for ENB is 2.12B, and currently, shorts hold a 4.16% of that float. The average trading volume for ENB on December 12, 2023 was 5.99M shares.

ENB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB) has jumped by 0.20 compared to previous close of 34.92. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-11 that Since initiating coverage on Enbridge, the stock has rallied about as much as the S&P 500. The midstream behemoth shared impressive financial results for the third quarter ended September 30. Enbridge’s industry leadership and robust financial position earn it a BBB+ credit rating from S&P with a stable outlook.

ENB Trading at 5.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.81%, as shares surge +4.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENB fell by -0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.26. In addition, Enbridge Inc saw -10.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ENB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.66 for the present operating margin

+31.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enbridge Inc stands at +5.62. The total capital return value is set at 5.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.28. Equity return is now at value 5.29, with 1.91 for asset returns.

Based on Enbridge Inc (ENB), the company’s capital structure generated 136.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.72. Total debt to assets is 45.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 138.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.98.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enbridge Inc (ENB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.