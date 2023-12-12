Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.33.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) is $107.20, which is $17.48 above the current market price. The public float for EMR is 567.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EMR on December 12, 2023 was 3.09M shares.

EMR) stock’s latest price update

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR)’s stock price has soared by 0.19 in relation to previous closing price of 89.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that Sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), here are three technology companies that have strengthening outlooks as we move closer to 2024 and may see their stocks be beneficiaries of what is hopefully an end-of-the-year and infamous Santa Clause rally.

EMR’s Market Performance

EMR’s stock has risen by 0.91% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.31% and a quarterly drop of -10.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.31% for Emerson Electric Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.49% for EMR’s stock, with a 0.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMR stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for EMR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EMR in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $120 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EMR Trading at -1.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares surge +3.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMR rose by +0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.56. In addition, Emerson Electric Co. saw -6.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMR starting from Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $88.20 back on Nov 17. After this action, Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca now owns 148,542 shares of Emerson Electric Co., valued at $881,963 using the latest closing price.

McKelvey James Morgan Jr., the Director of Emerson Electric Co., purchase 8,000 shares at $85.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that McKelvey James Morgan Jr. is holding 11,419 shares at $684,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.91 for the present operating margin

+45.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Emerson Electric Co. stands at +14.15. The total capital return value is set at 8.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.00. Equity return is now at value 13.82, with 5.47 for asset returns.

Based on Emerson Electric Co. (EMR), the company’s capital structure generated 42.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.61. Total debt to assets is 20.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.