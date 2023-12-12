Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE: EC)’s stock price has dropped by -1.70 in relation to previous closing price of 12.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-29 that Dogsofthedow.com, or DOD, recently published its list of 50 large-cap high-dividend stocks as of 11/27/23 per data from YCharts. The DOD list targeted-investors who “don’t want to simply focus on a high dividend yield only to discover that the stock price has plunged or that the corporation went belly-up.”. Investors reduce volatility/risk by limiting high-dividend search to large-well-established companies.

Is It Worth Investing in Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE: EC) Right Now?

Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE: EC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for EC is at 1.36. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for EC is 2.06B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.45% of that float. The average trading volume for EC on December 12, 2023 was 2.38M shares.

EC’s Market Performance

The stock of Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC) has seen a -0.99% decrease in the past week, with a 6.19% rise in the past month, and a 3.34% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.26% for EC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.05% for EC’s stock, with a 13.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for EC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for EC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $11.20 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EC Trading at 2.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +4.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EC fell by -1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.48. In addition, Ecopetrol SA ADR saw 22.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EC

Equity return is now at value 25.84, with 7.26 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.