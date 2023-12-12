Ecolab, Inc. (ECL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Ecolab, Inc. (NYSE: ECL) has increased by 0.22 when compared to last closing price of 193.46. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-08 that Ocean tech stocks are seeing a resurgence recently, as ongoing sustainability concerns shift investor attention towards the open seas. Companies as diverse as wind farming, desalination, shipping, and more all leverage the deep blue sea to improve our global climate impact.

Is It Worth Investing in Ecolab, Inc. (NYSE: ECL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ecolab, Inc. (NYSE: ECL) is above average at 45.08x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.08.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ecolab, Inc. (ECL) is $196.48, which is $2.59 above the current market price. The public float for ECL is 253.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ECL on December 12, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

ECL’s Market Performance

The stock of Ecolab, Inc. (ECL) has seen a 2.05% increase in the past week, with a 8.99% rise in the past month, and a 7.57% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.33% for ECL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.11% for ECL stock, with a simple moving average of 11.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ECL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ECL stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ECL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ECL in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $210 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ECL Trading at 10.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares surge +8.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECL rose by +1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $188.79. In addition, Ecolab, Inc. saw 33.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ECL starting from Marsh Laurie M, who sale 11,917 shares at the price of $191.41 back on Dec 04. After this action, Marsh Laurie M now owns 20,538 shares of Ecolab, Inc., valued at $2,281,081 using the latest closing price.

MacLennan David, the Director of Ecolab, Inc., purchase 800 shares at $191.53 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that MacLennan David is holding 16,070 shares at $153,221 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ECL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.34 for the present operating margin

+38.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecolab, Inc. stands at +7.69. The total capital return value is set at 9.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.93. Equity return is now at value 16.58, with 5.74 for asset returns.

Based on Ecolab, Inc. (ECL), the company’s capital structure generated 124.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.50. Total debt to assets is 42.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ecolab, Inc. (ECL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.