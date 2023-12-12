DocuSign Inc (DOCU) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of DocuSign Inc (DOCU) has gone up by 17.09% for the week, with a 34.17% rise in the past month and a 15.78% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.56% for DOCU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.19% for DOCU’s stock, with a 7.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) Right Now?

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 215.22x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for DocuSign Inc (DOCU) by analysts is $57.60, which is $3.88 above the current market price. The public float for DOCU is 200.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.52% of that float. On December 12, 2023, the average trading volume of DOCU was 3.80M shares.

DOCU) stock’s latest price update

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU)’s stock price has plunge by 8.02relation to previous closing price of 49.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 17.09% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Investopedia reported 2023-12-11 that Here’s our daily look at three charts linked to news-driven price moves on Friday, with key levels to monitor.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOCU stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for DOCU by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DOCU in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $42 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DOCU Trading at 27.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.35%, as shares surge +31.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCU rose by +17.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.60. In addition, DocuSign Inc saw -3.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCU starting from Springer Daniel D., who sale 289,666 shares at the price of $42.53 back on Oct 10. After this action, Springer Daniel D. now owns 1,051,419 shares of DocuSign Inc, valued at $12,319,495 using the latest closing price.

Springer Daniel D., the Director of DocuSign Inc, sale 289,667 shares at $42.09 during a trade that took place back on Oct 09, which means that Springer Daniel D. is holding 1,051,419 shares at $12,192,884 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.09 for the present operating margin

+78.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for DocuSign Inc stands at -3.87. The total capital return value is set at -3.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.37. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on DocuSign Inc (DOCU), the company’s capital structure generated 143.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.00. Total debt to assets is 29.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To sum up, DocuSign Inc (DOCU) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.