Dexcom Inc (DXCM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ: DXCM) is above average at 130.61x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.23.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dexcom Inc (DXCM) is $126.99, which is $7.9 above the current market price. The public float for DXCM is 380.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.66% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DXCM on December 12, 2023 was 4.97M shares.

DXCM) stock’s latest price update

Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ: DXCM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.80 compared to its previous closing price of 116.97. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that DexCom (DXCM) possesses solid growth attributes, which could help it handily outperform the market.

DXCM’s Market Performance

DXCM’s stock has fallen by -0.29% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 27.60% and a quarterly rise of 12.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.03% for Dexcom Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.65% for DXCM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DXCM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DXCM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DXCM by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for DXCM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $131 based on the research report published on May 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DXCM Trading at 22.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares surge +25.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXCM fell by -0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.74. In addition, Dexcom Inc saw 4.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DXCM starting from Stern Sadie, who sale 392 shares at the price of $117.66 back on Dec 11. After this action, Stern Sadie now owns 76,008 shares of Dexcom Inc, valued at $46,123 using the latest closing price.

Brown Michael Jon, the EVP Chief Legal Officer of Dexcom Inc, sale 3,612 shares at $114.56 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Brown Michael Jon is holding 58,394 shares at $413,774 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DXCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.44 for the present operating margin

+64.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dexcom Inc stands at +11.73. The total capital return value is set at 9.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.99. Equity return is now at value 18.42, with 6.56 for asset returns.

Based on Dexcom Inc (DXCM), the company’s capital structure generated 100.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.15. Total debt to assets is 39.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dexcom Inc (DXCM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.