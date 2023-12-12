Deutsche Bank AG (DB): A Technical Analysis

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Deutsche Bank AG (DB) is $14.42, which is $1.55 above the current market price. The public float for DB is 1.90B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DB on December 12, 2023 was 2.56M shares.

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.47 compared to its previous closing price of 12.81. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-11 that Gold and silver prospects for 2024 have improved sufficiently for the analysts at Deutsche Bank to increase their price targets for both metals. Gold gets a nudge up on the basis that the US Federal Reserve starts its easing cycle in the middle of the year and buying of the metal by central banks continues.

DB’s Market Performance

DB’s stock has risen by 3.29% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.99% and a quarterly rise of 18.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.11% for Deutsche Bank AG The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.15% for DB’s stock, with a 18.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DB Trading at 13.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares surge +13.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DB rose by +3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.32. In addition, Deutsche Bank AG saw 11.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Deutsche Bank AG stands at +12.45. The total capital return value is set at 1.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.81. Equity return is now at value 8.15, with 0.36 for asset returns.

Based on Deutsche Bank AG (DB), the company’s capital structure generated 380.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.19. Total debt to assets is 17.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 184.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Deutsche Bank AG (DB) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.