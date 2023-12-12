CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ: CCLP)’s stock price has soared by 17.83 in relation to previous closing price of 1.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-04 that CSI Compressco LP reported a 5.1% YoY revenue growth and increased fleet utilization in its Q3 2023 financial results. The company provides natural gas compression and processing services and targets customers in the energy supply chain. The global market for natural gas processing is expected to reach nearly $302 billion by 2030, driving the growth of CSI Compressco.

Is It Worth Investing in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ: CCLP) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.79. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) is $1.75, which is -$0.1 below the current market price. The public float for CCLP is 73.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CCLP on December 12, 2023 was 69.05K shares.

CCLP’s Market Performance

CCLP stock saw an increase of -6.09% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 33.09% and a quarterly increase of 62.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.20% for CSI Compressco LP (CCLP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.92% for CCLP’s stock, with a 47.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CCLP Trading at 28.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.32%, as shares surge +31.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCLP fell by -6.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6045. In addition, CSI Compressco LP saw 39.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCLP starting from LARSON JAMES R, who purchase 11,000 shares at the price of $1.19 back on Sep 19. After this action, LARSON JAMES R now owns 270,775 shares of CSI Compressco LP, valued at $13,073 using the latest closing price.

LARSON JAMES R, the Director of CSI Compressco LP, purchase 10,000 shares at $1.17 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that LARSON JAMES R is holding 259,775 shares at $11,732 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCLP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.97 for the present operating margin

+21.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for CSI Compressco LP stands at -6.27. The total capital return value is set at 5.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.