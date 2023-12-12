Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.09. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) is $22.11, which is $3.85 above the current market price. The public float for CRDO is 108.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRDO on December 12, 2023 was 1.74M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

CRDO) stock’s latest price update

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO)’s stock price has increased by 0.27 compared to its previous closing price of 18.21. However, the company has seen a -4.85% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-30 that SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO), an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and energy-efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase throughout the data infrastructure market, today announced that Bill Brennan, CEO, and Dan Fleming, CFO, are scheduled to present at the following upcoming investor conference.

CRDO’s Market Performance

CRDO’s stock has fallen by -4.85% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 21.33% and a quarterly rise of 16.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.27% for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.93% for CRDO stock, with a simple moving average of 31.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRDO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRDO stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for CRDO by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CRDO in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $20 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRDO Trading at 11.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares surge +13.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDO fell by -4.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.20. In addition, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd saw 37.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRDO starting from Brennan William Joseph, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $17.71 back on Nov 17. After this action, Brennan William Joseph now owns 3,867,421 shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, valued at $265,662 using the latest closing price.

Brennan William Joseph, the Pres & Chief Executive Officer of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, sale 15,000 shares at $14.45 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that Brennan William Joseph is holding 3,927,421 shares at $216,762 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.22 for the present operating margin

+57.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd stands at -8.98. The total capital return value is set at -5.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.66. Equity return is now at value -9.06, with -7.67 for asset returns.

Based on Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO), the company’s capital structure generated 4.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.27. Total debt to assets is 3.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.58.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.