Couchbase Inc (BASE) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BASE is 0.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BASE is $23.30, which is $1.48 above the current price. The public float for BASE is 32.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BASE on December 12, 2023 was 239.62K shares.

BASE) stock’s latest price update

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ: BASE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.24 compared to its previous closing price of 20.35. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-06 that Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE ) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call December 6, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Edward Parker – Head of Investor Relations Matt Cain – Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer Greg Henry – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Rob Oliver – Baird Sanjit Singh – Morgan Stanley Ittai Kidron – Oppenheimer Matt Hedberg – RBC Capital Markets Jason Ader – William Blair Brad Reback – Stifel Taz Koujalgi – Wedbush Securities Howard Ma – Guggenheim Securities Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Couchbase Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

BASE’s Market Performance

Couchbase Inc (BASE) has seen a 7.99% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 34.04% gain in the past month and a 15.25% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.69% for BASE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.62% for BASE’s stock, with a 32.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BASE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BASE stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for BASE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BASE in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $23 based on the research report published on December 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BASE Trading at 26.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BASE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.82%, as shares surge +31.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BASE rose by +7.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.12. In addition, Couchbase Inc saw 63.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BASE starting from Carey William Robert, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Dec 01. After this action, Carey William Robert now owns 54,517 shares of Couchbase Inc, valued at $20,000 using the latest closing price.

Chow Margaret, the SVP & Chief Legal Officer of Couchbase Inc, sale 1,153 shares at $18.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Chow Margaret is holding 169,452 shares at $20,754 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BASE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.70 for the present operating margin

+86.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Couchbase Inc stands at -44.24. The total capital return value is set at -39.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.53. Equity return is now at value -51.40, with -31.79 for asset returns.

Based on Couchbase Inc (BASE), the company’s capital structure generated 5.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.85. Total debt to assets is 3.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Couchbase Inc (BASE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.