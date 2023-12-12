Coty Inc (COTY) Stock Showcases 5.92% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, COTY stock has gone down by -0.67%, with a monthly gain of 20.57% and a quarterly surge of 3.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.56% for Coty Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.92% for COTY stock, with a simple moving average of 3.52% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) is above average at 28.13x. The 36-month beta value for COTY is also noteworthy at 1.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for COTY is $12.76, which is $0.98 above than the current price. The public float for COTY is 370.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.69% of that float. The average trading volume of COTY on December 12, 2023 was 5.50M shares.

COTY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) has surged by 1.38 when compared to previous closing price of 11.62, but the company has seen a -0.67% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-05 that The Zacks Cosmetics industry is facing rising costs and supply-chain-related issues. Focus on digital business and innovations is aiding Coty, e.l.f.

Analysts’ Opinion of COTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COTY stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for COTY by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for COTY in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $11 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COTY Trading at 13.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares surge +20.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COTY fell by -0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.22. In addition, Coty Inc saw 37.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COTY starting from Parize Isabelle, who purchase 4,775 shares at the price of $10.50 back on Oct 09. After this action, Parize Isabelle now owns 61,500 shares of Coty Inc, valued at $50,138 using the latest closing price.

Parize Isabelle, the Director of Coty Inc, purchase 20,500 shares at $10.29 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that Parize Isabelle is holding 56,725 shares at $210,945 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.79 for the present operating margin

+60.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coty Inc stands at +9.15. The total capital return value is set at 6.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.21. Equity return is now at value 11.26, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Coty Inc (COTY), the company’s capital structure generated 123.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.18. Total debt to assets is 37.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

In summary, Coty Inc (COTY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.