Corebridge Financial Inc.’s (CRBG) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) has gone down by -0.24% for the week, with a 9.04% rise in the past month and a 16.38% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.06% for CRBG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.59% for CRBG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 19.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) Right Now?

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.92.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for CRBG is 246.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRBG on December 12, 2023 was 3.53M shares.

CRBG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) has jumped by 0.79 compared to previous close of 20.35. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-04 that AIG is selling from a total of around 630 million outstanding common shares of Corebridge and will receive all the net proceeds from the sale.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRBG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRBG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CRBG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CRBG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $19 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRBG Trading at 4.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRBG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +5.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRBG fell by -0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.24. In addition, Corebridge Financial Inc. saw 12.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRBG starting from AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP,, who sale 35,000,000 shares at the price of $20.50 back on Dec 05. After this action, AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, now owns 330,413,892 shares of Corebridge Financial Inc., valued at $717,500,000 using the latest closing price.

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP,, the 10% Owner of Corebridge Financial Inc., sale 50,000,000 shares at $20.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, is holding 365,413,892 shares at $1,025,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRBG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.63 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Corebridge Financial Inc. stands at +30.85. The total capital return value is set at 51.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.80. Equity return is now at value 23.24, with 0.57 for asset returns.

Based on Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG), the company’s capital structure generated 187.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.18. Total debt to assets is 4.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 168.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.