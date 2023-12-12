Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) has decreased by -0.20 when compared to last closing price of 29.52.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that Conagra Brands (CAG) closed at $29.46 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.2% move from the prior day.

Is It Worth Investing in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) Right Now?

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.42. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) is $30.13, which is $6.15 above the current market price. The public float for CAG is 475.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CAG on December 12, 2023 was 4.35M shares.

CAG’s Market Performance

CAG stock saw an increase of 1.73% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.44% and a quarterly increase of 2.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.48% for Conagra Brands Inc (CAG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.65% for CAG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.08% for the last 200 days.

CAG Trading at 6.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +5.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAG rose by +1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.50. In addition, Conagra Brands Inc saw -23.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAG starting from LENNY RICHARD H, who purchase 9,238 shares at the price of $27.31 back on Oct 09. After this action, LENNY RICHARD H now owns 165,205 shares of Conagra Brands Inc, valued at $252,290 using the latest closing price.

McGough Thomas M, the EVP & Co-COO of Conagra Brands Inc, sale 75,522 shares at $33.07 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that McGough Thomas M is holding 157,125 shares at $2,497,513 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.26 for the present operating margin

+26.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Conagra Brands Inc stands at +5.56. The total capital return value is set at 10.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.13. Equity return is now at value 12.43, with 4.85 for asset returns.

Based on Conagra Brands Inc (CAG), the company’s capital structure generated 108.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.01. Total debt to assets is 42.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.