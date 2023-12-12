Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 3.07.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) is $92.14, which is -$45.88 below the current market price. The public float for COIN is 167.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of COIN on December 12, 2023 was 9.49M shares.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.87 in relation to its previous close of 146.62. However, the company has experienced a -2.18% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-11 that It’s been a phenomenal comeback year for Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN ), as shares of the cryptocurrency exchange platform are up by more than 300%. Much of the gains have come in the second half of the year in stride with the price incline of Bitcoin ( BTC-USD ).

COIN’s Market Performance

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) has seen a -2.18% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 48.63% gain in the past month and a 69.72% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.26% for COIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.90% for COIN’s stock, with a 80.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COIN stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for COIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COIN in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $140 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COIN Trading at 47.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.53%, as shares surge +48.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +83.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COIN fell by -2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +136.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.32. In addition, Coinbase Global Inc saw 290.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COIN starting from Ehrsam Frederick Ernest III, who sale 97,836 shares at the price of $135.70 back on Dec 07. After this action, Ehrsam Frederick Ernest III now owns 841,170 shares of Coinbase Global Inc, valued at $13,276,105 using the latest closing price.

Armstrong Brian, the Chairman and CEO of Coinbase Global Inc, sale 23,075 shares at $141.89 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Armstrong Brian is holding 0 shares at $3,274,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.02 for the present operating margin

+80.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coinbase Global Inc stands at -82.18. The total capital return value is set at -20.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.03. Equity return is now at value -12.74, with -0.62 for asset returns.

Based on Coinbase Global Inc (COIN), the company’s capital structure generated 64.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.20. Total debt to assets is 3.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.