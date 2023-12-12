Clean Energy Fuels Corp’s (CLNE) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, CLNE stock has gone down by -7.20%, with a monthly decline of -4.45% and a quarterly plunge of -27.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.30% for Clean Energy Fuels Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.64% for CLNE’s stock, with a -23.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ: CLNE) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for CLNE is 165.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.13% of that float. On December 12, 2023, the average trading volume of CLNE was 1.83M shares.

CLNE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ: CLNE) has dropped by -11.05 compared to previous close of 3.62. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-07 that Clean Energy Fuels is investing heavily in renewable natural gas (RNG). The company believes that demand for RNG will increase dramatically when a new natural gas engine for trucks comes to market in 2024.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLNE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLNE stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for CLNE by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for CLNE in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $6 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CLNE Trading at -10.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares sank -1.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLNE fell by -7.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.48. In addition, Clean Energy Fuels Corp saw -38.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLNE starting from Corbus Barclay, who sale 5,643 shares at the price of $5.69 back on Feb 27. After this action, Corbus Barclay now owns 624,458 shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp, valued at $32,133 using the latest closing price.

Corbus Barclay, the SVP, STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT of Clean Energy Fuels Corp, sale 11,286 shares at $5.49 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that Corbus Barclay is holding 630,101 shares at $61,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLNE

Equity return is now at value -13.25, with -9.28 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.