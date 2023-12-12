Centene Corp. (CNC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Centene Corp. (NYSE: CNC)’s stock price has increased by 0.65 compared to its previous closing price of 73.77. However, the company has seen a 0.30% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that Centene’s (CNC) Health Insurance Marketplace brand Ambetter strengthens its provider network with Broward Health.

Is It Worth Investing in Centene Corp. (NYSE: CNC) Right Now?

Centene Corp. (NYSE: CNC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CNC is 0.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for CNC is $82.89, which is $8.64 above the current price. The public float for CNC is 528.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNC on December 12, 2023 was 3.08M shares.

CNC’s Market Performance

CNC’s stock has seen a 0.30% increase for the week, with a 3.90% rise in the past month and a 10.79% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for Centene Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.10% for CNC stock, with a simple moving average of 9.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CNC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CNC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $72 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CNC Trading at 3.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +3.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNC rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.56. In addition, Centene Corp. saw -9.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNC starting from Robinson Lori Jean, who sale 1,400 shares at the price of $66.59 back on Apr 27. After this action, Robinson Lori Jean now owns 8,508 shares of Centene Corp., valued at $93,226 using the latest closing price.

LONDON SARAH, the Chief Executive Officer of Centene Corp., purchase 30,000 shares at $62.60 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that LONDON SARAH is holding 313,953 shares at $1,878,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.67 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Centene Corp. stands at +0.83. The total capital return value is set at 8.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.55. Equity return is now at value 9.65, with 2.95 for asset returns.

Based on Centene Corp. (CNC), the company’s capital structure generated 88.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.00. Total debt to assets is 27.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Centene Corp. (CNC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.