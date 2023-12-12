Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, CELH stock has gone down by -5.10%, with a monthly decline of -14.50% and a quarterly plunge of -25.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.06% for Celsius Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.89% for CELH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.52% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) Right Now?

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 100.91x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.72. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) is $70.85, which is $21.16 above the current market price. The public float for CELH is 143.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 21.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CELH on December 12, 2023 was 4.84M shares.

CELH) stock’s latest price update

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.38 in comparison to its previous close of 50.90, however, the company has experienced a -5.10% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that Here is how Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) and e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Analysts’ Opinion of CELH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CELH stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CELH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CELH in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $217 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CELH Trading at -7.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares sank -13.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELH fell by -5.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.86. In addition, Celsius Holdings Inc saw 43.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CELH starting from Kravitz Hal, who sale 172,000 shares at the price of $51.64 back on Dec 06. After this action, Kravitz Hal now owns 216,206 shares of Celsius Holdings Inc, valued at $8,882,080 using the latest closing price.

Fieldly John, the Chief Executive Officer of Celsius Holdings Inc, sale 13,842 shares at $52.05 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Fieldly John is holding 508,260 shares at $720,476 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CELH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.14 for the present operating margin

+41.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celsius Holdings Inc stands at -28.65. The total capital return value is set at -29.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.59. Equity return is now at value 16.18, with 10.82 for asset returns.

Based on Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.14. Total debt to assets is 0.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.60.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.