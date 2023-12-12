Cava Group Inc (CAVA) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Cava Group Inc (CAVA) has seen a -10.10% decrease in the past week, with a 3.04% gain in the past month, and a -9.72% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.35% for CAVA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.06% for CAVA’s stock, with a -17.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for CAVA is $43.22, which is $10.73 above the current price. The public float for CAVA is 81.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CAVA on December 12, 2023 was 1.50M shares.

CAVA) stock’s latest price update

Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA)’s stock price has increased by 0.78 compared to its previous closing price of 32.24. However, the company has seen a -10.10% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-05 that Most exchange-traded funds are passively managed — they are designed to mirror the performance of stock indexes and typically have low management fees. They can work out very well for investors, which has been the case for funds that track the S&P 500.

CAVA Trading at -1.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares surge +4.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAVA fell by -10.10%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.94. In addition, Cava Group Inc saw -25.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAVA starting from Amouyal Philippe, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $33.18 back on Nov 17. After this action, Amouyal Philippe now owns 15,000 shares of Cava Group Inc, valued at $331,800 using the latest closing price.

Xenohristos Theodoros, the Director of Cava Group Inc, purchase 4,500 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Xenohristos Theodoros is holding 4,500 shares at $99,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.62 for the present operating margin

+9.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cava Group Inc stands at -10.46. The total capital return value is set at -3.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.05.

Based on Cava Group Inc (CAVA), the company’s capital structure generated 147.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.55.

The receivables turnover for the company is 81.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cava Group Inc (CAVA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.