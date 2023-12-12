Cassava Sciences Inc’s (SAVA) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA) has gone up by 25.11% for the week, with a 31.97% rise in the past month and a 43.08% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.87% for SAVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 28.90% for SAVA stock, with a simple moving average of 27.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for SAVA is $99.50, which is $71.8 above the current market price. The public float for SAVA is 39.56M, and currently, shorts hold a 36.79% of that float. The average trading volume for SAVA on December 12, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

SAVA) stock’s latest price update

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 13.57 in relation to its previous close of 24.39. However, the company has experienced a 25.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-08 that The biotech significantly modified its board of directors. Two of those incoming directors have extensive experience in the healthcare field; the other comes from the security sphere.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAVA stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for SAVA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SAVA in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $44 based on the research report published on November 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SAVA Trading at 41.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.24%, as shares surge +41.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAVA rose by +25.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.89. In addition, Cassava Sciences Inc saw -6.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAVA starting from ROBERTSON SANFORD, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $17.45 back on Aug 23. After this action, ROBERTSON SANFORD now owns 886,851 shares of Cassava Sciences Inc, valued at $523,500 using the latest closing price.

Barry Richard, the Director of Cassava Sciences Inc, purchase 16,571 shares at $16.65 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Barry Richard is holding 293,477 shares at $275,907 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAVA

The total capital return value is set at -33.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.66. Equity return is now at value -53.94, with -50.25 for asset returns.

Based on Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06. Total debt to assets is 0.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 29.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.