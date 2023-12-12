Carnival plc ADR (CUK) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Carnival plc ADR (NYSE: CUK) has plunged by -2.56 when compared to previous closing price of 16.40, but the company has seen a 8.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-15 that MIAMI, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for Friday, September 29, 2023, at 10 a.m.

Is It Worth Investing in Carnival plc ADR (NYSE: CUK) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.60. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Carnival plc ADR (CUK) is $16.84, which is $0.86 above the current market price. The public float for CUK is 146.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CUK on December 12, 2023 was 1.45M shares.

CUK’s Market Performance

The stock of Carnival plc ADR (CUK) has seen a 8.63% increase in the past week, with a 44.22% rise in the past month, and a 15.88% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.18% for CUK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.73% for CUK stock, with a simple moving average of 32.34% for the last 200 days.

CUK Trading at 32.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares surge +39.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUK rose by +8.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.80. In addition, Carnival plc ADR saw 122.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUK starting from WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $11.50 back on Oct 19. After this action, WEISENBURGER RANDALL J now owns 378,368 shares of Carnival plc ADR, valued at $1,150,000 using the latest closing price.

WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, the Director of Carnival plc ADR, purchase 350,000 shares at $12.99 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that WEISENBURGER RANDALL J is holding 961,238 shares at $4,544,785 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.19 for the present operating margin

-11.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carnival plc ADR stands at -50.07. The total capital return value is set at -8.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.01. Equity return is now at value -21.17, with -3.19 for asset returns.

Based on Carnival plc ADR (CUK), the company’s capital structure generated 507.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.55. Total debt to assets is 69.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 469.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Carnival plc ADR (CUK) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.