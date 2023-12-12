CareMax Inc (CMAX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

CareMax Inc (NASDAQ: CMAX)’s stock price has dropped by -29.58 in relation to previous closing price of 0.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -33.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Roger Ou – Senior Vice President of Investor Relations Carlos de Solo – Co-Founder, President, CEO & Director Kevin Wirges – EVP, CFO & Treasurer Conference Call Participants Eduardo Ron – Truist Securities Jessica Tassan – Piper Sandler Jack Slevin – Jefferies Operator Good morning, and welcome to the CareMax, Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn today’s call over to Roger Ou, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations.

Is It Worth Investing in CareMax Inc (NASDAQ: CMAX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.07.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for CMAX is 67.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.71% of that float. On December 12, 2023, the average trading volume of CMAX was 303.09K shares.

CMAX’s Market Performance

CMAX stock saw a decrease of -33.24% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -65.87% and a quarterly a decrease of -76.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.76% for CareMax Inc (CMAX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -41.37% for CMAX’s stock, with a -79.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMAX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CMAX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CMAX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $1 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CMAX Trading at -69.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.37%, as shares sank -60.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMAX fell by -33.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8151. In addition, CareMax Inc saw -86.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMAX starting from Cho Bryan, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.46 back on Mar 13. After this action, Cho Bryan now owns 23,500 shares of CareMax Inc, valued at $34,600 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.48 for the present operating margin

+76.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for CareMax Inc stands at -5.99. The total capital return value is set at -2.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.84. Equity return is now at value -41.69, with -23.47 for asset returns.

Based on CareMax Inc (CMAX), the company’s capital structure generated 58.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.96. Total debt to assets is 31.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.

Conclusion

To sum up, CareMax Inc (CMAX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.