Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.93x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.45. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) by analysts is $113.76, which is -$5.05 below the current market price. The public float for COF is 375.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.30% of that float. On December 12, 2023, the average trading volume of COF was 2.42M shares.

COF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) has jumped by 0.61 compared to previous close of 118.09. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that Capital One (COF) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

COF’s Market Performance

COF’s stock has risen by 3.37% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.70% and a quarterly rise of 17.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.17% for Capital One Financial Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.56% for COF’s stock, with a simple moving average of 15.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COF stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for COF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COF in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $129 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COF Trading at 16.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares surge +13.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COF rose by +3.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.16. In addition, Capital One Financial Corp. saw 27.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COF starting from HACKETT ANN F, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $106.47 back on Nov 15. After this action, HACKETT ANN F now owns 61,980 shares of Capital One Financial Corp., valued at $851,724 using the latest closing price.

FAIRBANK RICHARD D, the Chairman and CEO of Capital One Financial Corp., sale 3,890 shares at $105.76 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that FAIRBANK RICHARD D is holding 3,848,412 shares at $411,406 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.17 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Capital One Financial Corp. stands at +19.02. The total capital return value is set at 8.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.55. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 1.16 for asset returns.

Based on Capital One Financial Corp. (COF), the company’s capital structure generated 95.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.83. Total debt to assets is 11.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To sum up, Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.