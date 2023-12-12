Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE: CPB) is above average at 16.54x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.25.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) is $45.34, which is $1.51 above the current market price. The public float for CPB is 196.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CPB on December 12, 2023 was 2.97M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

CPB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE: CPB) has increased by 2.14 when compared to last closing price of 42.91.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-12-06 that #campbellsoup #consumer #soup #yahoofinance Campbell Soup Company (CPB) reported fiscal first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.91, better than analysts had expected. Net organic sales, however, fell 1% from the prior year.

CPB’s Market Performance

Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) has experienced a 6.88% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.85% rise in the past month, and a 2.94% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.78% for CPB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.88% for CPB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPB stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CPB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CPB in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $50 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CPB Trading at 8.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares surge +8.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPB rose by +6.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.18. In addition, Campbell Soup Co. saw -22.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPB starting from Polomski Stanley, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $43.35 back on Sep 14. After this action, Polomski Stanley now owns 33,162 shares of Campbell Soup Co., valued at $346,767 using the latest closing price.

Ciongoli Adam G., the Executive Vice President of Campbell Soup Co., sale 37,354 shares at $56.86 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Ciongoli Adam G. is holding 99,385 shares at $2,123,948 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.58 for the present operating margin

+30.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Campbell Soup Co. stands at +9.17. The total capital return value is set at 16.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.81. Equity return is now at value 22.02, with 6.51 for asset returns.

Based on Campbell Soup Co. (CPB), the company’s capital structure generated 135.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.57. Total debt to assets is 41.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.