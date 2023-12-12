Camber Energy Inc (CEI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is -1.92.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Camber Energy Inc (CEI) is $39062500.00, which is $0.77 above the current market price. The public float for CEI is 103.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CEI on December 12, 2023 was 5.87M shares.

The stock of Camber Energy Inc (AMEX: CEI) has decreased by -3.53 when compared to last closing price of 0.24. Despite this, the company has experienced a -10.91% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-10-04 that The most oversold stocks in the energy sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

CEI’s Market Performance

Camber Energy Inc (CEI) has seen a -10.91% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -20.55% decline in the past month and a -27.86% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.85% for CEI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.46% for CEI’s stock, with a -71.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CEI Trading at -27.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.51%, as shares sank -22.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEI fell by -10.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2710. In addition, Camber Energy Inc saw -88.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-733.79 for the present operating margin

+68.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Camber Energy Inc stands at -18039.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 48.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Camber Energy Inc (CEI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.