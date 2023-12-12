C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CCCC)’s stock price has increased by 90.68 compared to its previous closing price of 1.18. However, the company has seen a 52.03% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-12 that C4 Therapeutics Inc shares surged 93% to $2.28 in early trading on Tuesday after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced an exclusive license and collaboration agreement with Merck to develop degrader-antibody conjugates (DACs), an emerging modality designed to selectively target and neutralize disease-causing proteins in cancer cells. C4 said it will receive a $10 million upfront payment and is eligible to receive milestone payments totaling about $600 million, as well as tiered royalties on future sales.

Is It Worth Investing in C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CCCC) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CCCC is 2.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CCCC is $17.00, which is $14.75 above the current price. The public float for CCCC is 41.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CCCC on December 12, 2023 was 570.59K shares.

CCCC’s Market Performance

CCCC stock saw an increase of 52.03% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 30.81% and a quarterly increase of -2.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.29% for C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 45.58% for CCCC stock, with a simple moving average of -22.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCCC stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CCCC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CCCC in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $10 based on the research report published on February 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CCCC Trading at 38.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.96%, as shares surge +35.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCCC rose by +53.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5755. In addition, C4 Therapeutics Inc saw -61.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCCC starting from Koppikar Utpal, who purchase 5,667 shares at the price of $5.60 back on Feb 08. After this action, Koppikar Utpal now owns 5,667 shares of C4 Therapeutics Inc, valued at $31,735 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-416.56 for the present operating margin

+75.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for C4 Therapeutics Inc stands at -412.19. The total capital return value is set at -32.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.02. Equity return is now at value -50.51, with -33.97 for asset returns.

Based on C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC), the company’s capital structure generated 30.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.15. Total debt to assets is 20.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -6.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.