Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE: BORR) has increased by 0.16 when compared to last closing price of 6.22.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-01 that It’s painful to look back at missed opportunities in the stock market. Of course, it’s impossible to buy all stocks that are attractive.

Is It Worth Investing in Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE: BORR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.87.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) is $9.88, which is $3.64 above the current market price. The public float for BORR is 217.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BORR on December 12, 2023 was 1.42M shares.

BORR’s Market Performance

The stock of Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) has seen a 4.88% increase in the past week, with a 3.66% rise in the past month, and a -10.23% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.21% for BORR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.05% for BORR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.60% for the last 200 days.

BORR Trading at -3.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BORR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares surge +2.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BORR rose by +4.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.17. In addition, Borr Drilling Ltd saw 25.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BORR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.77 for the present operating margin

+14.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Borr Drilling Ltd stands at -65.98. The total capital return value is set at 0.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.43. Equity return is now at value -3.01, with -0.87 for asset returns.

Based on Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR), the company’s capital structure generated 182.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.59. Total debt to assets is 54.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.