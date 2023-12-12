Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BPMC is 0.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BPMC is $80.61, which is -$1.49 below the current price. The public float for BPMC is 59.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BPMC on December 12, 2023 was 685.18K shares.

The stock price of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC) has jumped by 9.48 compared to previous close of 73.98. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-12-11 that Cogent Biosciences Inc. shares COGT, -1.48% fell more than 30% premarket on Monday after the company over the weekend released clinical trial data on its lead drug candidate that failed to outshine potential competitors, in analysts’ view. In a trial of bezuclastinib in patients with nonadvanced systemic mastocytosis, a rare blood disorder in which too many mast cells build up in the body, everyone treated with the therapy achieved at least 50% improvement in all relevant biomarker measures, Cogent said Friday at the American Society of Hematology annual meeting in San Diego.

BPMC’s Market Performance

BPMC’s stock has risen by 11.37% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 41.47% and a quarterly rise of 53.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.13% for Blueprint Medicines Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.64% for BPMC’s stock, with a 50.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPMC stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for BPMC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BPMC in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $85 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BPMC Trading at 39.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.86% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares surge +37.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPMC rose by +11.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +113.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.80. In addition, Blueprint Medicines Corp saw 84.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BPMC starting from Murray Christopher K., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $75.00 back on Dec 07. After this action, Murray Christopher K. now owns 24,495 shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp, valued at $375,000 using the latest closing price.

Murray Christopher K., the CHIEF TECHNICAL OPERATIONS of Blueprint Medicines Corp, sale 600 shares at $71.43 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Murray Christopher K. is holding 24,495 shares at $42,858 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BPMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-263.44 for the present operating margin

+77.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blueprint Medicines Corp stands at -273.24. The total capital return value is set at -47.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.30. Equity return is now at value -131.62, with -43.27 for asset returns.

Based on Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC), the company’s capital structure generated 130.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.66. Total debt to assets is 49.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 122.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.