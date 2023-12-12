Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE)’s stock price has plunge by 7.34relation to previous closing price of 2.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -31.32% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that The FDA approves two one-time gene therapies for treating sickle cell disease. One of them utilizes the Nobel prize-winning CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing technology.

Is It Worth Investing in Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BLUE is 0.96.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for BLUE is 106.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 21.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BLUE on December 12, 2023 was 4.64M shares.

BLUE’s Market Performance

BLUE’s stock has seen a -31.32% decrease for the week, with a 1.15% rise in the past month and a -11.78% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 30.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.67% for Bluebird bio Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.25% for BLUE’s stock, with a -15.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BLUE Trading at -6.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.09%, as shares surge +3.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLUE fell by -31.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.76. In addition, Bluebird bio Inc saw -55.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLUE starting from Krawtschuk Christopher, who sale 4,526 shares at the price of $4.52 back on Dec 06. After this action, Krawtschuk Christopher now owns 45,474 shares of Bluebird bio Inc, valued at $20,437 using the latest closing price.

Obenshain Andrew, the President and CEO of Bluebird bio Inc, sale 807 shares at $3.17 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Obenshain Andrew is holding 291,134 shares at $2,555 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10679.79 for the present operating margin

-319.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bluebird bio Inc stands at -7411.12. The total capital return value is set at -81.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.47. Equity return is now at value -47.81, with -16.08 for asset returns.

Based on Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE), the company’s capital structure generated 143.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.90. Total debt to assets is 50.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 117.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.