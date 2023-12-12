Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Blue Owl Capital Corp (NYSE: OBDC)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.11 in comparison to its previous close of 14.87, however, the company has experienced a 2.63% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Owl Capital Corp (NYSE: OBDC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Blue Owl Capital Corp (NYSE: OBDC) is above average at 7.38x. The 36-month beta value for OBDC is also noteworthy at 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for OBDC is $15.50, which is $0.47 above than the current price. The public float for OBDC is 377.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.30% of that float. The average trading volume of OBDC on December 12, 2023 was 1.81M shares.

OBDC’s Market Performance

OBDC stock saw an increase of 2.63% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.42% and a quarterly increase of 10.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.99% for Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.84% for OBDC’s stock, with a 12.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OBDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OBDC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for OBDC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OBDC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $15.25 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OBDC Trading at 7.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OBDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.53% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.05%, as shares surge +4.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OBDC rose by +2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.69. In addition, Blue Owl Capital Corp saw 32.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OBDC starting from Temple Chris, who purchase 5,900 shares at the price of $13.30 back on May 26. After this action, Temple Chris now owns 36,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital Corp, valued at $78,470 using the latest closing price.

Swatt Matthew, the Co-Treasurer and Co-Controller of Blue Owl Capital Corp, purchase 65 shares at $13.15 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Swatt Matthew is holding 2,379 shares at $855 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OBDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+65.54 for the present operating margin

+74.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blue Owl Capital Corp stands at +38.63. The total capital return value is set at 6.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.56. Equity return is now at value 13.44, with 5.93 for asset returns.

Based on Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC), the company’s capital structure generated 123.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.31. Total debt to assets is 53.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.