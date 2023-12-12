Blue Bird Corp (BLBD) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Blue Bird Corp (BLBD) has gone up by 21.81% for the week, with a 38.94% rise in the past month and a 22.11% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.48% for BLBD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.45% for BLBD’s stock, with a 20.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ: BLBD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ: BLBD) is 34.23x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BLBD is 1.24.

The public float for BLBD is 23.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.80% of that float. On December 12, 2023, BLBD’s average trading volume was 296.55K shares.

BLBD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ: BLBD) has increased by 14.60 when compared to last closing price of 21.81.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 21.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-11 that Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call December 11, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Mark Benfield – Head of Invest Relations Phil Horlock – Chief Executive Officer Razvan Radulescu – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Eric Stine – Craig-Hallum Mike Shlisky – D.A. Davidson Craig Irwin – ROTH MKM Operator Hello, everyone.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLBD stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BLBD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BLBD in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $25 based on the research report published on September 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BLBD Trading at 30.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares surge +39.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLBD rose by +23.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.67. In addition, Blue Bird Corp saw 133.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLBD starting from ASP BB Holdings LLC, who sale 1,262,500 shares at the price of $21.00 back on Sep 14. After this action, ASP BB Holdings LLC now owns 6,542,650 shares of Blue Bird Corp, valued at $26,512,500 using the latest closing price.

Coliseum Capital Management, L, the Director of Blue Bird Corp, sale 1,237,500 shares at $21.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Coliseum Capital Management, L is holding 0 shares at $25,987,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.05 for the present operating margin

+4.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blue Bird Corp stands at -5.72. The total capital return value is set at -21.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.74. Equity return is now at value 115.09, with 5.75 for asset returns.

Based on Blue Bird Corp (BLBD), the company’s capital structure generated 12,956.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 99.23. Total debt to assets is 46.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11,327.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 86.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 71.16 and the total asset turnover is 2.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Blue Bird Corp (BLBD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.