Bloom Energy Corp (BE) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.82. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Bloom Energy Corp (BE) by analysts is $21.10, which is $7.59 above the current market price. The public float for BE is 196.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.16% of that float. On December 12, 2023, the average trading volume of BE was 5.11M shares.

BE) stock’s latest price update

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.88 compared to its previous closing price of 13.91. However, the company has seen a fall of -12.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-09 that If we look at some of the major trends towards decarbonization, carbon capture is becoming increasingly relevant. According to the International Energy Agency, “40 commercial facilities are already in operation applying carbon capture, utilization and storage.

BE’s Market Performance

Bloom Energy Corp (BE) has experienced a -12.95% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 24.29% rise in the past month, and a -12.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.62% for BE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.52% for BE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.73% for the last 200 days.

BE Trading at 12.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.22%, as shares surge +28.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BE fell by -12.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.46. In addition, Bloom Energy Corp saw -29.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BE starting from SODERBERG SHAWN MARIE, who sale 1,525 shares at the price of $12.39 back on Nov 16. After this action, SODERBERG SHAWN MARIE now owns 82,158 shares of Bloom Energy Corp, valued at $18,895 using the latest closing price.

Brooks Guillermo, the EVP, Sales – Americas of Bloom Energy Corp, sale 3,792 shares at $12.47 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Brooks Guillermo is holding 143,401 shares at $47,286 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.77 for the present operating margin

+12.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bloom Energy Corp stands at -25.14. The total capital return value is set at -19.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.79. Equity return is now at value -81.52, with -16.54 for asset returns.

Based on Bloom Energy Corp (BE), the company’s capital structure generated 301.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.08. Total debt to assets is 52.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 281.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bloom Energy Corp (BE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.