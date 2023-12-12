Biora Therapeutics Inc’s (BIOR) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, BIOR stock has gone up by 14.40%, with a monthly decline of -4.03% and a quarterly plunge of -48.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.71% for Biora Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.47% for BIOR’s stock, with a -50.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Biora Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BIOR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted for Biora Therapeutics Inc (BIOR) by analysts is $19.87, which is $18.44 above the current market price. The public float for BIOR is 22.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.93% of that float. On December 12, 2023, the average trading volume of BIOR was 483.30K shares.

BIOR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Biora Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BIOR) has jumped by 22.22 compared to previous close of 1.17. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-13 that Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Chuck Pedala – LifeSci Advisors Adi Mohanty – CEO Eric d’Esparbes – CFO Conference Call Participants Joe Pantginis – H.C. Wainwright & Co. Julian Harrison – BTIG John Vandermosten – Zacks Investment Research Operator Greetings and welcome to the Biora Therapeutics Third Quarter 2023 earnings call.

BIOR Trading at -16.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.49%, as shares surge +0.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIOR rose by +14.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2950. In addition, Biora Therapeutics Inc saw -56.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BIOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20256.07 for the present operating margin

-197.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Biora Therapeutics Inc stands at -16009.84. The total capital return value is set at -180.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -144.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7,030.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

To sum up, Biora Therapeutics Inc (BIOR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.