Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) has increased by 9.35 when compared to last closing price of 9.09.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-09 that Sales were down at grocery stores and restaurants again this past quarter. Beyond Meat is far from generating a sustainable profit.

Is It Worth Investing in Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.28.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) is $5.75, which is -$4.19 below the current market price. The public float for BYND is 60.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 45.82% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BYND on December 12, 2023 was 2.57M shares.

BYND’s Market Performance

The stock of Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) has seen a 15.45% increase in the past week, with a 46.39% rise in the past month, and a -8.13% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.87% for BYND. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 34.88% for BYND’s stock, with a simple moving average of -17.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYND stocks, with Consumer Edge Research repeating the rating for BYND by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BYND in the upcoming period, according to Consumer Edge Research is $5 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BYND Trading at 34.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.01%, as shares surge +43.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYND rose by +15.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.52. In addition, Beyond Meat Inc saw -19.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYND starting from Ajami Dariush, who sale 27,690 shares at the price of $14.65 back on Dec 14. After this action, Ajami Dariush now owns 78,774 shares of Beyond Meat Inc, valued at $405,772 using the latest closing price.

KUTUA LUBI, the CFO, Treasurer of Beyond Meat Inc, sale 15,139 shares at $14.38 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that KUTUA LUBI is holding 58,687 shares at $217,682 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.70 for the present operating margin

-6.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beyond Meat Inc stands at -87.40. The total capital return value is set at -28.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.24. Equity return is now at value -1167.03, with -24.14 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.