Beauty Health Company (SKIN) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SKIN is 0.83. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Beauty Health Company (SKIN) is $3.44, which is $0.38 above the current market price. The public float for SKIN is 85.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.34% of that float. On December 12, 2023, SKIN’s average trading volume was 5.77M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

SKIN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) has plunged by -1.61 when compared to previous closing price of 3.11, but the company has seen a 8.90% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-12-01 that Exploring the world of penny stocks offers exciting investment opportunities, but it requires astute strategies to identify real winners. In this update, we delve into essential techniques for finding penny stocks to buy and a list of cheap stocks to watch today.

SKIN’s Market Performance

Beauty Health Company (SKIN) has seen a 8.90% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -15.00% decline in the past month and a -54.26% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.11% for SKIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.46% for SKIN stock, with a simple moving average of -61.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKIN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SKIN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SKIN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $1.50 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SKIN Trading at -21.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.11%, as shares sank -21.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKIN rose by +8.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.52. In addition, Beauty Health Company saw -66.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKIN starting from Miller Brian Christopher, who purchase 60,000 shares at the price of $5.81 back on Aug 17. After this action, Miller Brian Christopher now owns 91,450 shares of Beauty Health Company, valued at $348,600 using the latest closing price.

CAPELLAS MICHAEL D, the Director of Beauty Health Company, purchase 30,000 shares at $6.03 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that CAPELLAS MICHAEL D is holding 197,612 shares at $180,948 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.83 for the present operating margin

+66.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beauty Health Company stands at +12.13. The total capital return value is set at -0.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.52. Equity return is now at value -51.13, with -8.56 for asset returns.

Based on Beauty Health Company (SKIN), the company’s capital structure generated 439.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.46. Total debt to assets is 74.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 435.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Beauty Health Company (SKIN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.