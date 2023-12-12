Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BBWI is 1.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BBWI is $40.44, which is $1.65 above the current price. The public float for BBWI is 224.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBWI on December 12, 2023 was 3.41M shares.

BBWI) stock’s latest price update

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.25 in comparison to its previous close of 37.57, however, the company has experienced a 5.12% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-29 that COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) announced today that Gina Boswell, chief executive officer, and Eva Boratto, chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Wed., Dec. 6, 2023, at 8:45 a.m. EST.

BBWI’s Market Performance

Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) has seen a 5.12% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 26.06% gain in the past month and a 4.13% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.18% for BBWI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.00% for BBWI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBWI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBWI stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for BBWI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BBWI in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $42 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BBWI Trading at 23.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares surge +24.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBWI rose by +5.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.71. In addition, Bath & Body Works Inc saw -7.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBWI starting from Arlin Wendy C., who sale 1,625 shares at the price of $38.29 back on Mar 28. After this action, Arlin Wendy C. now owns 91,072 shares of Bath & Body Works Inc, valued at $62,222 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBWI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.17 for the present operating margin

+43.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bath & Body Works Inc stands at +10.50. The total capital return value is set at 32.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.