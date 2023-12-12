Barclays plc ADR (BCS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for BCS is also noteworthy at 1.45.

The public float for BCS is 3.58B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.07% of that float. The average trading volume of BCS on December 12, 2023 was 11.98M shares.

BCS) stock’s latest price update

Barclays plc ADR (NYSE: BCS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.68 in relation to its previous close of 7.34. However, the company has experienced a 2.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Bloomberg Markets and Finance reported 2023-12-11 that Meghan Graper, Barclays global co-head of debt capital markets, discusses the state of the fixed income market and the outlook for investment-grade issuance next year with Lisa Abramowicz and Tom Keene on “Bloomberg Surveillance.”

BCS’s Market Performance

Barclays plc ADR (BCS) has experienced a 2.97% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.46% rise in the past month, and a -5.81% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.62% for BCS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.76% for BCS stock, with a simple moving average of -3.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BCS by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for BCS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $7.31 based on the research report published on October 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BCS Trading at 2.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +8.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCS rose by +2.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.12. In addition, Barclays plc ADR saw -6.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.89 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Barclays plc ADR stands at +13.73. The total capital return value is set at 3.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.11. Equity return is now at value 10.33, with 0.34 for asset returns.

Based on Barclays plc ADR (BCS), the company’s capital structure generated 337.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.16. Total debt to assets is 12.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 211.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -6.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In summary, Barclays plc ADR (BCS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.