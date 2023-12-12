Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.00 in comparison to its previous close of 49.06, however, the company has experienced a 1.79% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-12-11 that Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS, +0.23% is hiring former Wells Fargo & Co. WFC, -0.14% executive Paul Camp as partner and head of transaction banking at the firm, according to an internal memo seen by MarketWatch. Camp most recently worked as head of global Treasury management at Wells Fargo.

Is It Worth Investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) Right Now?

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) is $52.63, which is $3.07 above the current market price. The public float for BK is 767.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BK on December 12, 2023 was 4.81M shares.

BK’s Market Performance

The stock of Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) has seen a 1.79% increase in the past week, with a 10.01% rise in the past month, and a 9.19% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.53% for BK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.63% for BK’s stock, with a 11.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $56 based on the research report published on January 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BK Trading at 11.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +8.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BK rose by +1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.55. In addition, Bank Of New York Mellon Corp saw 8.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BK starting from Kurimsky Kurtis R., who sale 14,045 shares at the price of $45.64 back on Aug 04. After this action, Kurimsky Kurtis R. now owns 23,816 shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, valued at $641,031 using the latest closing price.

McCarthy J Kevin, the SEVP & General Counsel of Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, sale 35,000 shares at $46.33 during a trade that took place back on Jul 19, which means that McCarthy J Kevin is holding 98,102 shares at $1,621,410 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.79 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stands at +12.91. The total capital return value is set at 3.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.81. Equity return is now at value 8.98, with 0.87 for asset returns.

Based on Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK), the company’s capital structure generated 166.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.52. Total debt to assets is 16.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 5.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.