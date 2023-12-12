Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.65x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) by analysts is $34.09, which is $3.24 above the current market price. The public float for BAC is 7.90B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.84% of that float. On December 12, 2023, the average trading volume of BAC was 45.98M shares.

The stock price of Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) has plunged by -0.36 when compared to previous closing price of 30.96, but the company has seen a 0.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that Bank of America (BAC) concluded the recent trading session at $30.85, signifying a -0.36% move from its prior day’s close.

BAC’s Market Performance

Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) has experienced a 0.10% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.06% rise in the past month, and a 6.49% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.72% for BAC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.32% for BAC stock, with a simple moving average of 6.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAC stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for BAC by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for BAC in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $30 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BAC Trading at 10.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +11.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAC rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.02. In addition, Bank Of America Corp. saw -6.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAC starting from BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, who purchase 44,985 shares at the price of $9.97 back on Nov 20. After this action, BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ now owns 44,985 shares of Bank Of America Corp., valued at $448,500 using the latest closing price.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, the 10% Owner of Bank Of America Corp., sale 20,050 shares at $9.89 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ is holding 17,769 shares at $198,278 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank Of America Corp. stands at +23.82. The total capital return value is set at 4.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.06. Equity return is now at value 10.96, with 0.98 for asset returns.

Based on Bank Of America Corp. (BAC), the company’s capital structure generated 186.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.07. Total debt to assets is 16.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.