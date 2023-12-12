Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE: BBD) is above average at 13.10x. The 36-month beta value for BBD is also noteworthy at 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BBD is $4.15, which is $0.83 above than the current price. The public float for BBD is 5.31B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.27% of that float. The average trading volume of BBD on December 12, 2023 was 15.87M shares.

BBD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE: BBD) has decreased by -1.78 when compared to last closing price of 3.38. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 10, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Carlos Firetti – Business Controller and Market Relations Director Octavio de Lazari – CEO Cassiano Scarpelli – EVP and CFO Conference Call Participants Renato Meloni – Autonomous Mario Pierry – Bank of America Tito Labarta – Goldman Sachs Rafael Frade – Citibank Daniel Vaz – Safra Thiago Batista – UBS Bernardo Guttmann – XP Eduardo Rosman – BTG Yuri Fernandes – JPMorgan Anahy Rios – Santander Pedro Leduc – Itau BBA Carlos Firetti Hello.

BBD’s Market Performance

BBD’s stock has risen by 1.53% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.22% and a quarterly rise of 11.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.97% for Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.48% for BBD’s stock, with a 10.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBD stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BBD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BBD in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $3.50 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BBD Trading at 9.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +7.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBD rose by +1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.25. In addition, Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR saw 23.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.75 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR stands at +6.53. The total capital return value is set at 3.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.93. Equity return is now at value 8.56, with 0.75 for asset returns.

Based on Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD), the company’s capital structure generated 353.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.96. Total debt to assets is 31.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

In summary, Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.