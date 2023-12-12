Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, TEAM stock has gone up by 4.52%, with a monthly gain of 13.07% and a quarterly plunge of -4.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.37% for Atlassian Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.13% for TEAM’s stock, with a 13.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TEAM is also noteworthy at 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TEAM is $214.74, which is $15.42 above than the current price. The public float for TEAM is 153.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.96% of that float. The average trading volume of TEAM on December 12, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

TEAM) stock’s latest price update

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.37 in relation to its previous close of 198.59. However, the company has experienced a 4.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-06 that Rising interest rates have pushed investors out of growth stocks and into low-risk assets like Treasury bonds. However, most experts agree the tide is turning, and the stock market has already started moving higher.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEAM stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for TEAM by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for TEAM in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $185 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TEAM Trading at 6.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares surge +13.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEAM rose by +3.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $188.98. In addition, Atlassian Corporation saw 54.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEAM starting from Cannon-Brookes Michael, who sale 8,241 shares at the price of $191.57 back on Dec 08. After this action, Cannon-Brookes Michael now owns 115,374 shares of Atlassian Corporation, valued at $1,578,702 using the latest closing price.

Farquhar Scott, the Co-CEO, Co-Founder of Atlassian Corporation, sale 8,241 shares at $191.57 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Farquhar Scott is holding 115,374 shares at $1,578,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.30 for the present operating margin

+82.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlassian Corporation stands at -13.77. The total capital return value is set at -12.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.10. Equity return is now at value -80.45, with -13.55 for asset returns.

Based on Atlassian Corporation (TEAM), the company’s capital structure generated 195.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.20. Total debt to assets is 31.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 183.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In summary, Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.